Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Graphic warnings on tobacco products are losing their impact – here are 5 ways to improve them

By Janet Hoek, Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Andrew Waa, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Lani Teddy, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Philip Gendall, Senior Research Fellow in Marketing, University of Otago
Early versions of graphic warnings on smoked tobacco products aimed to arouse fear. But addressing feelings of regret and shame may be more motivating to quit.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
