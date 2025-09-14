Graphic warnings on tobacco products are losing their impact – here are 5 ways to improve them
By Janet Hoek, Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Andrew Waa, Associate Professor in Public Health, University of Otago
Lani Teddy, Research Fellow in Public Health, University of Otago
Philip Gendall, Senior Research Fellow in Marketing, University of Otago
Early versions of graphic warnings on smoked tobacco products aimed to arouse fear. But addressing feelings of regret and shame may be more motivating to quit.
- Sunday, September 14, 2025