Human Rights Observatory

6 ways to talk to your teens about sex without the cringe

By Jennifer Power, Principal Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Alexandra James, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Thomas Norman, Research Fellow, Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society, La Trobe University
Parents play an important role in teaching their children about sex and relationships. But our new report shows many parents – fathers in particular – find it mortifying.

Our national survey of 1,918 parents shows they are most likely to be very confident talking with children about body image (45%) and puberty (38%) and least confident talking about masturbation (12%) or sexual satisfaction (13%).

Mothers are more likely than fathers…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
