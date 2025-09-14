Evacuations of Indigenous communities during wildfires must prioritize keeping families together
By Lily Yumagulova, Research Associate, Indigenous Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Simon Lambert, Adjunct Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Warrick Baijius, Lecturer, Geography and Planning, University of Saskatchewan
Across Canada, massive fires and hazardous smoke have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from northern and remote communities to shelters and hotels in large cities. For many, their homes, businesses, trap lines and the ecosystems that nourish them are at risk of burning down, or already have.
With more than 7.6 million hectares burned across Canada in 2025 already, this is more than double the 10-year…
- Sunday, September 14, 2025