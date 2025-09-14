Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Evacuations of Indigenous communities during wildfires must prioritize keeping families together

By Lily Yumagulova, Research Associate, Indigenous Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Simon Lambert, Adjunct Professor, Department of Indigenous Studies, University of Saskatchewan
Warrick Baijius, Lecturer, Geography and Planning, University of Saskatchewan
Across Canada, massive fires and hazardous smoke have forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate from northern and remote communities to shelters and hotels in large cities. For many, their homes, businesses, trap lines and the ecosystems that nourish them are at risk of burning down, or already have.

With more than 7.6 million hectares burned across Canada in 2025 already, this is more than double the 10-year…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
