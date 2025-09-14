Tolerance.ca
Turning houses into homes: Community land trusts offer a fix to Canada’s housing crisis

By Alexandra Flynn, Associate Professor, Peter A. Allard School of Law, University of British Columbia
Canada treats land as a tradeable asset, forgetting it’s the foundation for homes, communities and stability. If the country is serious about solving the housing crisis, it must change that.The Conversation


