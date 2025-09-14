Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Angolans are fed up with broken promises: why the ruling MPLA keeps stalling local elections

By Daniel Tjarks, Resarch Associate in Human Geography, Saarland University
Following weeks of protest, Angola’s parliament quietly wrapped up the legislative year. Once again, local elections were absent from its agenda.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hunger among South African students: study shows those studying remotely need financial aid for food
~ We created a support programme for schools in Nairobi’s informal settlements: what we learned
~ Malawi can end hunger after the 2025 elections if bold steps are taken to transform food systems
~ How hardships and hashtags combined to fuel Nepal’s violent response to social media ban
~ Culture or Cruelty: Can the international community put an end to female genital mutilation?
~ For the first time in its history, Brazil sentences military officers and a former president for attempting a coup d’état
~ How to avoid seeing disturbing content on social media and protect your peace of mind
~ Ethiopian Health Professionals to Resume Striking
~ DPR Korea: UN report finds human rights situation still dire, a decade on
~ Yes, this is who we are: America’s 250-year history of political violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter