Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopian Health Professionals to Resume Striking

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A doctor visits a patient at the emergency ward of the Suhul General Hospital in Shire, Ethiopia, October 11, 2024. © 2024 MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images Health professionals in Ethiopia plan to resume striking on September 15 to demand better wages and living conditions, marking the second round of strikes in recent months.Following months of organizing spearheaded by the Ethiopian Health Professionals Movement (EHPM), public health care workers launched a nationwide walkout in May, halting nonemergency health services. The professionals raised numerous…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How to avoid seeing disturbing content on social media and protect your peace of mind
~ DPR Korea: UN report finds human rights situation still dire, a decade on
~ Yes, this is who we are: America’s 250-year history of political violence
~ Scientists detected a potential biosignature on Mars – an astrobiologist explains what these traces of life are, and how researchers figure out their source
~ Peter Mandelson was always a high-risk appointment – his departure will not end the matter for Keir Starmer
~ Why OpenAI’s solution to AI hallucinations would kill ChatGPT tomorrow
~ Ten ways diabetes and dementia are linked
~ New exhibition explores history of decorative borders: from medieval manuscripts to William Morris
~ Regulating AI use could stop its runaway energy expansion
~ Bolsonaro’s conviction marks a historic moment in Brazil’s political history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter