Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Peter Mandelson was always a high-risk appointment – his departure will not end the matter for Keir Starmer

By Martin Farr, Senior Lecturer in Contemporary British History, Newcastle University
Mandelson took the UK’s most important diplomatic post knowing he was sitting on a ticking bomb – and Starmer will pay the price.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why OpenAI’s solution to AI hallucinations would kill ChatGPT tomorrow
~ Ten ways diabetes and dementia are linked
~ New exhibition explores history of decorative borders: from medieval manuscripts to William Morris
~ Regulating AI use could stop its runaway energy expansion
~ Bolsonaro’s conviction marks a historic moment in Brazil’s political history
~ Belarus: Release of 52 prisoners “welcome” but without accountability repression persists
~ How fossil fuel dependency keeps Nigerians in darkness
~ Turkiye: Social Media, Messaging Platform Disruptions
~ I’ve researched the politics of flags in Northern Ireland for decades – here’s what England needs to understand
~ After the Epping Forest case, the government needs to be bold and build asylum housing that works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter