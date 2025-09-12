Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ten ways diabetes and dementia are linked

By Craig Beall, Associate Professor in Experimental Diabetes, University of Exeter
Natasha MacDonald, PhD Candidate, Biochemistry, University of Exeter
The link between diabetes and dementia is becoming increasingly clear. New research shows how blood sugar problems affect brain health and vice versa. Here are ten evidence-based insights into how the two conditions are related.

1. Diabetes raises the risk of dementia


People with diabetes are about 60% more likely to develop dementia than those without, and frequent episodes of low blood sugar are linked to a 50% higher chance of cognitive decline.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Peter Mandelson was always a high-risk appointment – his departure will not end the matter for Keir Starmer
~ Why OpenAI’s solution to AI hallucinations would kill ChatGPT tomorrow
~ New exhibition explores history of decorative borders: from medieval manuscripts to William Morris
~ Regulating AI use could stop its runaway energy expansion
~ Bolsonaro’s conviction marks a historic moment in Brazil’s political history
~ Belarus: Release of 52 prisoners “welcome” but without accountability repression persists
~ How fossil fuel dependency keeps Nigerians in darkness
~ Turkiye: Social Media, Messaging Platform Disruptions
~ I’ve researched the politics of flags in Northern Ireland for decades – here’s what England needs to understand
~ After the Epping Forest case, the government needs to be bold and build asylum housing that works
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter