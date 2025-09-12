Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Regulating AI use could stop its runaway energy expansion

By Shweta Singh, Assistant Professor, Information Systems and Management, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Frederik Dahlmann, Associate Professor of Strategy and Sustainability, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Generative AI promises to help solve everything from climate change to poverty. But behind every chatbot response lies a deep environmental cost.

Current AI technology requires the use of large datacentres stationed around the world, which altogether draw enormous amounts of power and consume millions of litres of water to stay cool. By 2030, datacentres are expect to consume as much electricity as all…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
