Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro’s conviction marks a historic moment in Brazil’s political history

By Marieke Riethof, Senior Lecturer in Latin American Politics, University of Liverpool
Four out of five members of Brazil’s supreme court have voted to convict the former president, Jair Bolsonaro, for plotting a military coup after losing the 2022 election to his left-wing rival, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Bolsonaro has been sentenced to more than 27 years in prison, though his lawyers say they will appeal the decision.

Seven of Bolsonaro’s allies have also beenThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
