Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Belarus: Release of 52 prisoners “welcome” but without accountability repression persists

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the release of 52 people imprisoned under politically motivated charges, including journalists, independent trade union leaders and activists, in Belarus, Anna Wright, Regional Researcher for Amnesty International, said: “The release of 52 people locked up prison in Belarus for exercising their right to freedom of expression is welcome, but long overdue. While their […] The post Belarus: Release of 52 prisoners “welcome” but without accountability repression persists appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
