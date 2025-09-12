Tolerance.ca
Turkiye: Social Media, Messaging Platform Disruptions

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image People check their phones at a market in central Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2019. © 2019 AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti (Istanbul, September 12, 2025) – Türkiye’s slowing down (throttling) of social media and messaging platforms at moments of social or political importance is denying people important information and impeding democratic participation, 15 groups including Human Rights Watch said in a statement released today. The following is their statement:Türkiye: Stop Throttling Social Media Platforms and Messaging ServicesTürkiye is increasingly throttling social…


© Human Rights Watch -
