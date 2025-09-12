Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What owning a cat does to your brain (and theirs)

By Laura Elin Pigott, Senior Lecturer in Neurosciences and Neurorehabilitation, Course Leader in the College of Health and Life Sciences, London South Bank University
Cats may have a reputation for independence, but emerging research suggests we share a unique connection with them – fuelled by brain chemistry.

The main chemical involved is oxytocin, often called the love hormone. It’s the same neurochemical that surges when a mother cradles her baby or when friends hug, fostering trust and affection. And now studies are showing oxytocin is important for cat-human bonding too.

Read more: Your…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’ve researched the politics of flags in Northern Ireland for decades – here’s what England needs to understand
~ After the Epping Forest case, the government needs to be bold and build asylum housing that works
~ Similarities between recharging and refuelling make the switch to electric cars an easier choice
~ Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future: what a leaked plan tells us about US regional strategy
~ The ‘Gaza Riviera’ is a fantasy plan that relies on urbicide and expulsion
~ On Swift Horses: a film that fails to go deep enough on the complex queer lives of people in the 50s
~ What the media gets wrong about death – and how to fix it
~ Social scientists have long found women tend to be more religious than men – but Gen Z may show a shift
~ Fewer international students are coming to the US, costing universities and communities that benefit from these visitors
~ Beauty sleep isn’t a myth – a sleep medicine expert explains how rest keeps your skin healthy and youthful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS