Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the media gets wrong about death – and how to fix it

By Trevor Treharne, Doctoral Researcher, Nuffield Department of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Carl Heneghan, Professor of Evidence-Based Medicine & Director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine, University of Oxford
Each day, we’re confronted with headlines about death: millions lost to disease, disasters, overwork or unhealthy lifestyles. But much of this reporting doesn’t reflect reality – and it may be doing more harm than good.

Journalism is meant to help the public make sense of health risks. But the way media outlets report death often distorts our understanding of what’s actually killing people. Dramatic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’ve researched the politics of flags in Northern Ireland for decades – here’s what England needs to understand
~ After the Epping Forest case, the government needs to be bold and build asylum housing that works
~ Similarities between recharging and refuelling make the switch to electric cars an easier choice
~ Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future: what a leaked plan tells us about US regional strategy
~ The ‘Gaza Riviera’ is a fantasy plan that relies on urbicide and expulsion
~ What owning a cat does to your brain (and theirs)
~ On Swift Horses: a film that fails to go deep enough on the complex queer lives of people in the 50s
~ Social scientists have long found women tend to be more religious than men – but Gen Z may show a shift
~ Fewer international students are coming to the US, costing universities and communities that benefit from these visitors
~ Beauty sleep isn’t a myth – a sleep medicine expert explains how rest keeps your skin healthy and youthful
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter