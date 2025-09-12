Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Beauty sleep isn’t a myth – a sleep medicine expert explains how rest keeps your skin healthy and youthful

By Joanna Fong-Isariyawongse, Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Pittsburgh
Have you ever woken up after a night of poor sleep, glanced in the mirror and thought, “I look tired?”

You’re not imagining it.

I am a neurologist who specializes in sleep medicine. And though “beauty sleep” may sound like a fairy tale, a growing body of research confirms that sleep directly shapes how our skin looks, how youthful it appears and even how attractive


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ I’ve researched the politics of flags in Northern Ireland for decades – here’s what England needs to understand
~ After the Epping Forest case, the government needs to be bold and build asylum housing that works
~ Similarities between recharging and refuelling make the switch to electric cars an easier choice
~ Donald Trump’s vision for Gaza’s future: what a leaked plan tells us about US regional strategy
~ The ‘Gaza Riviera’ is a fantasy plan that relies on urbicide and expulsion
~ What owning a cat does to your brain (and theirs)
~ On Swift Horses: a film that fails to go deep enough on the complex queer lives of people in the 50s
~ What the media gets wrong about death – and how to fix it
~ Social scientists have long found women tend to be more religious than men – but Gen Z may show a shift
~ Fewer international students are coming to the US, costing universities and communities that benefit from these visitors
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter