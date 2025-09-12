Proposed cuts to NIH funding would have ripple effects on research that could hamper the US for decades
By Mohammad S. Jalali, Associate Professor, Systems Science and Policy, Harvard University
Zeynep Hasgül, Research Associate, Data and Systems Science, Harvard University
Taxpayer-funded investment supports basic research that can yield crucial medical advancements down the line and make lifesaving drugs and technologies affordable for everyday people.
- Friday, September 12, 2025