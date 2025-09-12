Tolerance.ca
India: Free Umar Khalid – Stop Invoking Counter-Terrorism Law to Silence Dissent

By Amnesty International
In December 2019, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government introduced the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The law discriminates on the basis of religion by explicitly excluding Muslims from expedited access to citizenship and from legislative protection against deportation and imprisonment. The passage of the CAA, alongside the proposed National Population Register, prompted nationwide peaceful protests […] The post India: Free Umar Khalid – Stop Invoking Counter-Terrorism Law to Silence Dissent appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


