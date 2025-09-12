Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3D printed mini-placentas offer a new way to study pregnancy complications

By Claire Richards, Lecturer in Biotechnology, University of Technology Sydney
Lana McClements, Associate Professor & Heart Foundation Future Leader Fellow, University of Technology Sydney
The placenta is a unique organ which exists only during pregnancy, growing at tumour-like speed to the size of a small dinner plate. The placenta is essential to the growth of every baby, but we’re missing key details about how it develops.

Studying the placenta during pregnancy is difficult, as taking samples risks introducing infection or triggering miscarriage. And placental tissue after birth is very different from its early form.

Animal placentas are often distinct from human ones, so studying them is of limited use. Pregnancy researchers have been left in the dark…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lesbian Space Princess is a cheeky, intergalactic romp that turns the sci-fi genre on its head
~ AI hype has just shaken up the world’s rich list. What if the boom is really a bubble?
~ The Science of Beautiful Buildings
~ The deep sea scientist who didn’t see the ocean until he was 27
~ Belvoir’s Orlando is a love letter to the contemporary queer community that doesn’t quite come together
~ Fossil fuel expansion or Pacific security? Albanese is learning Australia can’t have both
~ Life inside the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
~ Charlie Kirk and the politics of rhetoric and division
~ Australia’s long history of ‘sovereign citizens’ can be traced to outback WA
~ Bolsonaro joins a rogues’ gallery of coup plotters held to account for their failed power grab
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter