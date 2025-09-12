Tolerance.ca
Lesbian Space Princess is a cheeky, intergalactic romp that turns the sci-fi genre on its head

By Lee Wallace, Professor, Film Studies, University of Sydney
In Emma Hough Hobbs and Leela Varghese’s award-winning directorial debut, Lesbian Space Princess, outer space emerges as a new and inclusive habitat for a smart, funny story exploring the inner spaces of lesbian consciousness and self-affirmation.

The film pushes hard against the gendered conventions of the sci-fi genre, re-pointing them to unexpected ends.

Inner growth in outer space


The film is structured around a basic quest narrative. Can introspective…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
