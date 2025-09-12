Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The deep sea scientist who didn’t see the ocean until he was 27

By Digital Storytelling Team, The Conversation
A researcher’s surprising journey from early life in the Taklamakan Desert to scientific discoveries at the bottom of the sea.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lesbian Space Princess is a cheeky, intergalactic romp that turns the sci-fi genre on its head
~ AI hype has just shaken up the world’s rich list. What if the boom is really a bubble?
~ The Science of Beautiful Buildings
~ Belvoir’s Orlando is a love letter to the contemporary queer community that doesn’t quite come together
~ Fossil fuel expansion or Pacific security? Albanese is learning Australia can’t have both
~ Life inside the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
~ Charlie Kirk and the politics of rhetoric and division
~ Australia’s long history of ‘sovereign citizens’ can be traced to outback WA
~ Bolsonaro joins a rogues’ gallery of coup plotters held to account for their failed power grab
~ Medicinal cannabis concerns include psychosis and child poisonings. We’re not the only ones worried
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter