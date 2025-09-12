Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bolsonaro joins a rogues’ gallery of coup plotters held to account for their failed power grab

By John Joseph Chin, Assistant Teaching Professor of Strategy and Technology, Carnegie Mellon University
Joe Wright, Professor of Political Science, Penn State
Jair Bolsonaro’s conviction on Sept. 11, 2025, puts the former Brazilian president in a rogues’ gallery of failed coup plotters to be held to account for their attempted power grab.

Brazil’s Supreme Court found Bolsonaro guilty of being part of an armed criminal organization and other counts relating to a coup…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
