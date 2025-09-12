Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Fossil fuel expansion or Pacific security? Albanese is learning Australia can’t have both

By Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese sought to strengthen security ties with Pacific island nations and counter China’s growing influence during a trip to the region this week. If he walks away with one lesson, it’s that Australia’s climate policy remains a significant sticking point.

The main purpose of Albanese’s visit was to attend annual leaders’ talks known as the Pacific Islands Forum. On the way, Albanese stopped in Vanuatu hoping to sign a security…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Life inside the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh
~ Australia’s long history of ‘sovereign citizens’ can be traced to outback WA
~ Bolsonaro joins a rogues’ gallery of coup plotters held to account for their failed power grab
~ Medicinal cannabis concerns include psychosis and child poisonings. We’re not the only ones worried
~ Landmark report makes 54 recommendations to combat Islamophobia in Australia. Now government must act
~ ‘Liberal’ has become a term of derision in US politics – the historical reasons are complicated
~ ‘This will not end here’: A scholar explains why Charlie Kirk’s killing could embolden political violence
~ Tesla’s self-driving mode is coming to Australia amid controversy – but it won’t create true driverless cars
~ Private toll roads are supposed to save taxpayers’ money, but can have these hidden costs
~ For too long, colonial language has dominated space exploration. There is a better way
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter