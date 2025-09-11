Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘Liberal’ has become a term of derision in US politics – the historical reasons are complicated

By Russell Blackford, Conjoint Senior Lecturer in Philosophy, University of Newcastle
Why are so many Americans unwilling to identify as liberals, white or otherwise, even while supporting traditionally ‘liberal’ government programs?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘This will not end here’: A scholar explains why Charlie Kirk’s killing could embolden political violence
~ Tesla’s self-driving mode is coming to Australia amid controversy – but it won’t create true driverless cars
~ Private toll roads are supposed to save taxpayers’ money, but can have these hidden costs
~ For too long, colonial language has dominated space exploration. There is a better way
~ For migrants, dementia can mean losing a language – and a whole world
~ Friday essay: Gertrude Stein got famous lampooning celebrity culture – but not everyone got the joke
~ Lakeshore shallows can be biodiversity hotspots – but warming is changing their complex ecology
~ NSW has a new fashion sector strategy – but a sustainable industry needs a federally legislated response
~ Charlie Kirk shooting: another grim milestone in America’s long and increasingly dangerous story of political violence
~ Charlie Kirk: why the battle over his legacy will divide even his most ardent admirers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter