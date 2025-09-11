Tolerance.ca
Private toll roads are supposed to save taxpayers’ money, but can have these hidden costs

By Milad Haghani, Associate Professor and Principal Fellow in Urban Risk and Resilience, The University of Melbourne
David A. Hensher, Professor and Director, Institute of Transport and Logistics Studies, University of Sydney
The model can help state governments to avoid huge upfront spending and shift some risks onto private firms. But taxpayers often pick up the bill in other ways.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
