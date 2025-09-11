NSW has a new fashion sector strategy – but a sustainable industry needs a federally legislated response
By Harriette Richards, Senior Lecturer, School of Fashion and Textiles, RMIT University
Lisa Lake, Director, Centre of Excellence in Sustainable Fashion + Textiles, University of Technology Sydney
Natalya Lusty, Professor of Cultural Studies, The University of Melbourne
The NSW Fashion Sector Strategy is a welcome contribution to the local fashion economy. Yet it is also a reminder of the complex challenges facing the industry.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 11, 2025