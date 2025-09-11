Tolerance.ca
Charlie Kirk shooting: another grim milestone in America’s long and increasingly dangerous story of political violence

By Katie Pruszynski, PhD Candidate, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of Sheffield
Charlie Kirk, figurehead of the American far right, took a question at a 2023 event in Salt Lake City about the second amendment to the US constitution and gun-related deaths. He answered: “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year, so…The Conversation


© The Conversation
