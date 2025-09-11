Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

From the Great Stink to the modern sewage scandal: why 19th-century sewers are failing 21st-century England

By Ruth Emily Sylvester, Research Fellow in Water and Health Governance, University of Leeds
The raw sewage in England’s rivers and seas is not just a story of corporate failure. It’s also a legacy of Victorian sewers – impressive and high-tech in their day, but with inequality and exploitation baked in.

In the summer of 1858, London succumbed to a “Great Stink” as hot weather exacerbated the smell of human waste in and around the River Thames. Along parts of the Thames, sewage was piled six foot deep.

This compelled the Victorians to find a new way of handling the faeces of the…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Charlie Kirk shooting: another grim milestone in America’s long and increasingly dangerous story of political violence
~ Charlie Kirk: why the battle over his legacy will divide even his most ardent admirers
~ How ‘sovereign citizens’ around the world draw on similar pseudo-law arguments – podcast
~ Charlie Kirk was emblematic of a country polarised and imploding
~ Beyond lavender marriages: What queer unions and relationships can teach us about love and safety
~ Working with local communities is a vital part of wildfire response
~ Indigestion is commonplace but sometimes concerning. Here’s what you need to know
~ Curious kids: do owls have bogies?
~ Deaf: a powerful film about the real struggles of deaf families navigating medical institutions and parenthood
~ The French economy has a boomer problem and is spending way too much on pensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter