Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Curious kids: do owls have bogies?

By Louise Gentle, Principal Lecturer in Wildlife Conservation, Nottingham Trent University
Do owls have bogies?

Ravine, aged three, Glasgow

Hi Ravine,

The quick answer is yes, but the interesting thing is why.

Bogies, or boogers as they are known in some countries, are made from nasal mucus - you probably call this snot. Snot is produced by your nose and is really important as it helps to trap dirt, germs and other nasty things.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Charlie Kirk shooting: another grim milestone in America’s long and increasingly dangerous story of political violence
~ Charlie Kirk: why the battle over his legacy will divide even his most ardent admirers
~ How ‘sovereign citizens’ around the world draw on similar pseudo-law arguments – podcast
~ Charlie Kirk was emblematic of a country polarised and imploding
~ Beyond lavender marriages: What queer unions and relationships can teach us about love and safety
~ Working with local communities is a vital part of wildfire response
~ Indigestion is commonplace but sometimes concerning. Here’s what you need to know
~ From the Great Stink to the modern sewage scandal: why 19th-century sewers are failing 21st-century England
~ Deaf: a powerful film about the real struggles of deaf families navigating medical institutions and parenthood
~ The French economy has a boomer problem and is spending way too much on pensions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter