Human Rights Observatory

The French economy has a boomer problem and is spending way too much on pensions

By Renaud Foucart, Senior Lecturer in Economics, Lancaster University Management School, Lancaster University
Before resigning from his nine-month stint as French prime minister, François Bayrou had claimed that if France failed to cut its public deficit, young people would pay the price “for the sake of the comfort of boomers”.

This blunt assessment cut to the heart of France’s current economic reality. For behind the country’s growing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
