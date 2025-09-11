Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigerian photographer Michael Oyinbokure challenges stereotypes about migrants

By George Emeka Agbo, Lecturer in the Arts of Africa, University of Edinburgh
As migration continues to dominate global news and shape political discourse, mainstream media often carry stereotypical images of immigrants, portraying them as displaced, desperate, criminal.

The photographic practice of UK-based Nigerian artist Michael Oyinbokure (also known as Mike Kure) shows how African artists construct counter-narratives. He uses photography to express insider…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media nutrition misinformation fuels food-based attachments
~ Chalk and talk vs. active learning: what’s holding South African teachers back from using proven methods?
~ What is ableism? Words can hurt people but African culture offers an alternative
~ Satanic panic: 5 ‘occult’ crimes that gripped South Africa’s imagination
~ Russian drones over Poland is a serious escalation – here’s why the west’s response won’t worry Putin
~ WHO Guidance Win for People with Albinism, Diabetes
~ Alien: Earth – how realistic are the extraterrestrials? Three experts rank them
~ Why Moldova’s election is important for the whole of Europe
~ Introducing War on Climate, a new series that explores how conflict interacts with environmental issues around the globe
~ The digital movement that is enabling Indigenous people to show for themselves how the Amazon region is changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter