Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Satanic panic: 5 ‘occult’ crimes that gripped South Africa’s imagination

By Nicky Falkof, Professor, University of the Witwatersrand
From demon-possessed killers to charismatic cultists, it can sometimes seem as though South Africa is at war with evil itself.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media nutrition misinformation fuels food-based attachments
~ Chalk and talk vs. active learning: what’s holding South African teachers back from using proven methods?
~ What is ableism? Words can hurt people but African culture offers an alternative
~ Nigerian photographer Michael Oyinbokure challenges stereotypes about migrants
~ Russian drones over Poland is a serious escalation – here’s why the west’s response won’t worry Putin
~ WHO Guidance Win for People with Albinism, Diabetes
~ Alien: Earth – how realistic are the extraterrestrials? Three experts rank them
~ Why Moldova’s election is important for the whole of Europe
~ Introducing War on Climate, a new series that explores how conflict interacts with environmental issues around the globe
~ The digital movement that is enabling Indigenous people to show for themselves how the Amazon region is changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter