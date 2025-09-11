Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russian drones over Poland is a serious escalation – here’s why the west’s response won’t worry Putin

By Stefan Wolff, Professor of International Security, University of Birmingham
Things have been going the Russian leader’s way, both on the battlefield and on the diplomatic front. Nato and Ukraine’s European leaders need to step up.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social media nutrition misinformation fuels food-based attachments
~ Chalk and talk vs. active learning: what’s holding South African teachers back from using proven methods?
~ What is ableism? Words can hurt people but African culture offers an alternative
~ Nigerian photographer Michael Oyinbokure challenges stereotypes about migrants
~ Satanic panic: 5 ‘occult’ crimes that gripped South Africa’s imagination
~ WHO Guidance Win for People with Albinism, Diabetes
~ Alien: Earth – how realistic are the extraterrestrials? Three experts rank them
~ Why Moldova’s election is important for the whole of Europe
~ Introducing War on Climate, a new series that explores how conflict interacts with environmental issues around the globe
~ The digital movement that is enabling Indigenous people to show for themselves how the Amazon region is changing
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter