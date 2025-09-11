The digital movement that is enabling Indigenous people to show for themselves how the Amazon region is changing
By Carolina Machado Oliveira, Filmmaker, Senior Lecturer in Factual, Bournemouth University
Antonia Alves Pereira, Assistant Professor, Journalism and Intercultural Studies
Deep in the Amazon, sound designer Eric Terena has been capturing the sounds of the rainforest while sitting silently beneath the dense, towering treetops with his recording equipment. He has noticed some huge changes.
“What the environment once spoke, what biodiversity once sang, has shifted to sounds from industrial projects that have arrived in our territories,” said Terena, co-founder of Mídia…
