A federal program helps older people get jobs, but the Trump administration wants to get rid of it
By Cal J. Halvorsen, Associate Professor of Social Work, Washington University in St. Louis
Ernest Gonzales, Associate Professor of Social Work, New York University
Nancy Morrow-Howell, Distinguished Professor of Social Policy, Washington University in St. Louis
The Senior Community Service Employment Program helps older Americans balance their checkbooks, enjoy better health and engage more with their own communities.
- Thursday, September 11, 2025