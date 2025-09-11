Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who was Charlie Kirk? The activist who turned campus politics into national influence

By Stephanie A. (Sam) Martin, Frank and Bethine Church Endowed Chair of Public Affairs, Boise State University
Charlie Kirk and his organization connected students and the GOP in new and effective ways. But the slain conservative spread misinformation and thrived on outrage and intimidation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Alien: Earth – how realistic are the extraterrestrials? Three experts rank them
~ Why Moldova’s election is important for the whole of Europe
~ Introducing War on Climate, a new series that explores how conflict interacts with environmental issues around the globe
~ The digital movement that is enabling Indigenous people to show for themselves how the Amazon region is changing
~ National anxieties and personal fear – what psychoanalysis tells us about the comfort we find in flags
~ When ‘sustainable’ fashion backfires on the environment
~ Drugged driving – including under the influence of cannabis and prescription drugs – is quietly becoming one of the most dangerous road hazards
~ How ‘South Park’ could help Democrats win back the young voters the party lost to Trump
~ How Giorgio Armani mastered the art of outfitting Hollywood stars to sell clothes to the masses
~ A massive eruption 74,000 years ago affected the whole planet – archaeologists use volcanic glass to figure out how people survived
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter