Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Charlie Kirk’s assassination is the latest act of political violence in a febrile United States

By Jared Mondschein, Director of Research, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
The 31-year-old, who was shot and killed while speaking at a university in Utah, was a highly influential figure in conservative politics.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The ANU was set up to be a ‘national asset’. Here are 3 ways it can return to its original mission
~ Grattan on Friday: Sussan Ley hasn’t solved her Jacinta Price problem – it may just become bigger
~ Morocco: Exonerate, Release Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy
~ Zambia: Acid Spill Jeopardizes Residents’ Health
~ Autism is lifelong. Here’s what support looks like in adulthood
~ Art and music therapies can be ‘life changing’ for people with disability
~ Tougher knife laws aren’t the only solution to Victoria’s violent crime problem
~ Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill
~ Yemen: Journalists Under Assault
~ Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter