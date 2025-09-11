Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Morocco: Exonerate, Release Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ibtissame Lachgar holding her One Law For All award at the Secular Conference. © 2018 Nederlandse Leeuw/Wikimedia (Beirut) – Moroccan authorities should urgently overturn the 30-month sentence of an activist convicted on blasphemy charges for wearing a t-shirt authorities deemed offensive, Human Rights Watch said today. The authorities need to ensure that the right to free expression is respected. The activist, Ibtissame Lachgar, was arrested on August 10, 2025, and charged by the Rabat First Instance Court with “causing harm to Islam” after posting a photo on…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
