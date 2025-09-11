Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia: Acid Spill Jeopardizes Residents’ Health

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A breach at a dam at a Sino-Metals Leach Zambia mine near Kitwe, Zambia, from video taken on February 19, 2025. © 2025 AP Photo/Richard Kille, file (Johannesburg) – Zambian authorities should address recent reports that polluted water and soil from an acid spill in Zambia’s copper mining region pose a serious health risk, Human Rights Watch said today.On February 18, 2025, a dam in Chambishi, Copperbelt province, holding mining waste from Chinese mining company, Sino-Metals Leach Zambia, burst its walls and released acidic effluent into Kafue River’s watershed.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
