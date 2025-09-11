Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Sussan Ley sacks Jacinta Price after she refuses to declare leadership loyalty

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Opposition Leader Sussan Ley has sacked Jacinta Nampijinpa Price from the shadow ministry, citing the senator’s failure to endorse her leadership as well as her refusal to apologise over her comment about Indian immigrants.

The battle with Price came to a head late on Wednesday, after Price declined to express confidence in Ley’s leadership when pressed by reporters in Perth. Price said that was “a matter for our party room”.

Ley told a press conference in Hobart: “Today, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price critically failed to provide confidence in my leadership of the Liberal…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco: Exonerate, Release Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy
~ Zambia: Acid Spill Jeopardizes Residents’ Health
~ Autism is lifelong. Here’s what support looks like in adulthood
~ Art and music therapies can be ‘life changing’ for people with disability
~ Tougher knife laws aren’t the only solution to Victoria’s violent crime problem
~ Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill
~ Yemen: Journalists Under Assault
~ Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza
~ Want more protein for less money? Don’t be fooled by the slick black packaging
~ The Long Walk proves yet again why Stephen King’s stories are perfect for the big screen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter