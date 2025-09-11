Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Autism is lifelong. Here’s what support looks like in adulthood

By Chelsea Morrison, PhD Candidate, Occupational Therapy, Southern Cross University
Andrew Cashin, Professor of Autism and Intellectual Disability, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Southern Cross University, Southern Cross University
Kitty-Rose Foley, Senior Research Fellow, Mater Research Institute, The University of Queensland
The government plans to redirect some children off the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and onto a new program called Thriving Kids. When announcing the change last month, health and disability minister Mark Butler explained:

Tens and tens of thousands of young children with mild to moderate developmental delay or autism are on a scheme set up for permanent disability.

This seemed…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco: Exonerate, Release Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy
~ Zambia: Acid Spill Jeopardizes Residents’ Health
~ Art and music therapies can be ‘life changing’ for people with disability
~ Tougher knife laws aren’t the only solution to Victoria’s violent crime problem
~ Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill
~ Yemen: Journalists Under Assault
~ Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza
~ Sussan Ley sacks Jacinta Price after she refuses to declare leadership loyalty
~ Want more protein for less money? Don’t be fooled by the slick black packaging
~ The Long Walk proves yet again why Stephen King’s stories are perfect for the big screen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter