Autism is lifelong. Here’s what support looks like in adulthood
By Chelsea Morrison, PhD Candidate, Occupational Therapy, Southern Cross University
Andrew Cashin, Professor of Autism and Intellectual Disability, Faculty of Health and Human Sciences, Southern Cross University, Southern Cross University
Kitty-Rose Foley, Senior Research Fellow, Mater Research Institute, The University of Queensland
The government plans to redirect some children off the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and onto a new program called Thriving Kids. When announcing the change last month, health and disability minister Mark Butler explained:
Tens and tens of thousands of young children with mild to moderate developmental delay or autism are on a scheme set up for permanent disability.
This seemed…
- Thursday, September 11, 2025