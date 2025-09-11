Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Art and music therapies can be ‘life changing’ for people with disability

By Grace Thompson, Associate Professor in Music Therapy; Senior Academic Fellow at Melbourne Centre for the Study of Higher Education, The University of Melbourne
Art and music therapists can charge the National Disability Insurance Scheme the same as counsellors, after an independent review found they are effective.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Morocco: Exonerate, Release Activist Sentenced for Blasphemy
~ Zambia: Acid Spill Jeopardizes Residents’ Health
~ Autism is lifelong. Here’s what support looks like in adulthood
~ Tougher knife laws aren’t the only solution to Victoria’s violent crime problem
~ Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill
~ Yemen: Journalists Under Assault
~ Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza
~ Sussan Ley sacks Jacinta Price after she refuses to declare leadership loyalty
~ Want more protein for less money? Don’t be fooled by the slick black packaging
~ The Long Walk proves yet again why Stephen King’s stories are perfect for the big screen
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter