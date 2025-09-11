Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong’s Legislative Council votes down same-sex partnership bill

By Oiwan Lam
The Court of Final Appeal gave the government two years to pass a framework for recognising same-sex partnerships. The deadline is October 27, 2025 and little progress has been made so far.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Journalists Under Assault
~ Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza
~ Want more protein for less money? Don’t be fooled by the slick black packaging
~ The Long Walk proves yet again why Stephen King’s stories are perfect for the big screen
~ Deadly Nepal protests reflect a wider pattern of Gen Z political activism across Asia
~ Cheap power to the people could shift the dial for renewables in the regions
~ As the world order shifts, NZ should ‘spread its diplomatic wings’ and look at joining BRICS
~ Blue, green, brown, or something in between – the science of eye colour explained
~ How Israel’s attack on Qatar erodes peace — and American influence — in the Middle East
~ Victoria is on the cusp of signing a Treaty with Indigenous people. It could change lives
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter