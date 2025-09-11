Tolerance.ca
Flotillas Highlight Urgency to Lift Israel’s Blockade of Gaza

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Ships that are part of the Global Sumud Flotilla heading to Gaza are anchored off the coast of Sidi Bou Said in Tunis, Tunisia, September 9, 2025. © 2025 Anis Mili/AP Photo In the absence of international action to stop the Israeli government from continuing its grave crimes against Palestinians in Gaza, people from around the world are embarking on flotillas aimed at breaking Israel’s illegal blockade of Gaza, delivering desperately needed aid, and demanding an end to Israel’s atrocities.This week, a coalition of activists spanning North Africa, the Gulf…


