Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As the world order shifts, NZ should ‘spread its diplomatic wings’ and look at joining BRICS

By Chris Ogden, Associate Professor in Global Studies, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
By any measure, the multi-lateral BRICS forum is an economic and diplomatic powerhouse. NZ would not have to give up other alliances if it joined.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Blue, green, brown, or something in between – the science of eye colour explained
~ How Israel’s attack on Qatar erodes peace — and American influence — in the Middle East
~ Victoria is on the cusp of signing a Treaty with Indigenous people. It could change lives
~ Social connections, service access, language: how disability can make things even harder for refugees
~ Climate action can feel slow – but the fastest energy leap in history has begun
~ New horror film Went Up The Hill is a chilling exploration of trauma and memory
~ NZ’s small music venues are struggling – but there are ways to help them thrive
~ Poland responds to Russian drones incursion by invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty − what happens next?
~ How America helped create the Palestinian Authority – only to undermine it ever since
~ Our study analysed pesticide use and residues across Europe. Here’s what we found
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter