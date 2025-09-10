Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victoria is on the cusp of signing a Treaty with Indigenous people. It could change lives

By Jeremie M Bracka, Law Lecturer and Transitional Justice Academic, RMIT University
Gheran-Yarraman Steel, Senior Manager, Planning and Transformation Indigenous Education, Research and Engagement, RMIT University
If successful, Victoria will demonstrate to the nation that truth, justice, and Indigenous self-determination can finally move from rhetoric to reality.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How Israel’s attack on Qatar erodes peace — and American influence — in the Middle East
~ Social connections, service access, language: how disability can make things even harder for refugees
~ Climate action can feel slow – but the fastest energy leap in history has begun
~ New horror film Went Up The Hill is a chilling exploration of trauma and memory
~ NZ’s small music venues are struggling – but there are ways to help them thrive
~ Poland responds to Russian drones incursion by invoking Article 4 of the NATO treaty − what happens next?
~ How America helped create the Palestinian Authority – only to undermine it ever since
~ Our study analysed pesticide use and residues across Europe. Here’s what we found
~ The discovery of a gravitational wave 10 years ago shook astrophysics – these ripples in spacetime continue to reveal dark objects in the cosmos
~ Israeli strike in Doha crosses a new line from which relations with Gulf may not recover
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter