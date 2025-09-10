Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social connections, service access, language: how disability can make things even harder for refugees

By Tadgh McMahon, Adjunct Senior Lecturer, College of Medicine and Public Health, Flinders University
Gerard Goggin, Distinguished Professor, Institute for Culture and Society, Western Sydney University
Australia is increasingly settling refugees with disability. New research points to intersecting issues that help and hinder how they fare when they get here.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
