Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate action can feel slow – but the fastest energy leap in history has begun

By Peter Newman, Professor of Sustainability, Curtin University
Ray Wills, Adjunct Professor, The University of Western Australia
Weaning ourselves off fossil fuels is glacially slow – isn’t it? This pessimistic narrative doesn’t stack up against evidence of very rapid change in the real world.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
