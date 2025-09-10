NZ’s small music venues are struggling – but there are ways to help them thrive
By Dave Carter, Associate Professor, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Catherine Hoad, Senior Lecturer in Critical Popular Music Studies, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Jesse Austin-Stewart, Lecturer, School of Music and Screen Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Oli Wilson, Professor & Associate Dean Research, College of Creative Arts, Te Kunenga ki Pūrehuroa – Massey University
Small clubs are the incubators of new talent and vital to the music industry’s future. But bigger players are tilting the market and threatening their survival.
