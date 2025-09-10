Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Our study analysed pesticide use and residues across Europe. Here’s what we found

By Manuel Conde Cid, Investigador postdoctoral en el área de Edafología y Química Agrícola, Universidade de Vigo, Universidade de Vigo
Increased demand for food due to population growth, together with a reduction in suitable arable land, has made pesticides essential for ensuring food security. They play a key role in both increasing agricultural yields and improving food quality – they are estimated to reduce crop losses caused by pests and diseases by around 30%.

As a result, their use has grown significantly in recent decades. Globally, agricultural…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
