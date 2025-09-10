Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The discovery of a gravitational wave 10 years ago shook astrophysics – these ripples in spacetime continue to reveal dark objects in the cosmos

By Chad Hanna, Professor of Physics, Penn State
A decade after the first discovery, scientists have used these waves to find a unique merger, a massive binary system and a crystal-clear gravitational wave signal.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How America helped create the Palestinian Authority – only to undermine it ever since
~ Our study analysed pesticide use and residues across Europe. Here’s what we found
~ Israeli strike in Doha crosses a new line from which relations with Gulf may not recover
~ Türkiye: Crackdown on freedom of expression and assembly exposes troubling pattern of police violence
~ Social media is teaching children how to use AI. How can teachers keep up?
~ Two portraits, two destinies: How Otto Dix’s works ended up in Canadian museums
~ Curious Kids: why do we need to do homework?
~ Recipes from the middle ages have much in common with how our grandparents used to cook
~ Putting your CV together? Complete honesty might not be the best policy
~ The War of the Bucket: What one medieval battle tells us about history and myth
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter